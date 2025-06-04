Accel Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $167.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.