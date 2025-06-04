Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $750.94 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $711.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

