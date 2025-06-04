Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $169,146,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,217.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,069.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $980.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,229.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

