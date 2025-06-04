Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $527.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.34. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

