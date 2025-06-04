Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,339,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,289,419,000 after buying an additional 6,860,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,173 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,334 shares of company stock worth $12,615,864 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

