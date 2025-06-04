The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $373.37 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.93 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

