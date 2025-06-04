Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.29 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

