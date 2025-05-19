Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Reed's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REED

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 8,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $53.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.