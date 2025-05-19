Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,033. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

