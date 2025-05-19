Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. Acquires 81,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. bought 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,795.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BSX traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,491. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

