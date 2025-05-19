iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 17584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $721.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.