The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $3.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 7,784,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

