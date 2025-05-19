The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.82. 645,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,142. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

