Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.95. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 113,964 shares traded.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,521,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,966,000 after buying an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

