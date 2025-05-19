ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.76, but opened at $53.24. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 224,615 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 376,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 188,326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

