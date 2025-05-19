Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.15. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 56,055,631 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.