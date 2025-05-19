Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.76.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,071. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

