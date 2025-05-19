Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Nordstrom, NIKE, PDD, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the quantities of clothing items—categorized by style, size and color—that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds in inventory for sale or distribution. Effective management of these stocks means keeping enough on hand to meet customer demand while avoiding both overstock, which ties up capital, and stockouts, which lead to lost sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.88. 7,632,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,806,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $783.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.62. 1,161,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.80.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,029.00. 527,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $961.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $968.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 12,468,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.36.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.06. 4,610,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793,611. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65.

