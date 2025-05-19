Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Insider Alexander Shaw Acquires 32,572 Shares

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Shaw acquired 32,572 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$19,771.20 ($12,673.85).

Chilwa Minerals Price Performance

Chilwa Minerals Company Profile

Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa.

