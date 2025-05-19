Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Everbright Digital, Xiao-I, and Future FinTech Group are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve building, enabling or monetizing the metaverse—a persistent, shared virtual universe that blends augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and digital assets. These firms span AR/VR headset makers, gaming and social platforms, blockchain and NFT marketplaces, and virtual-world infrastructure providers, all aiming to profit from the rise of immersive online experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,207,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,070,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $319.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,534. Globant has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.55. 156,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,583. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of EDHL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 87,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,956. Everbright Digital has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ:AIXI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.26. 37,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,504. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTFT

Recommended Stories