Promising Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business involves exploring for, mining, and processing gold. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the price movements of gold, as well as to the operational performance and costs of the issuing companies. Unlike holding physical gold or ETFs backed by bullion, gold stocks carry additional company-specific risks that can amplify gains or losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 19,063,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,265,849. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.93. 4,712,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,996,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Further Reading