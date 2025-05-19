Promising Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

Tesla, Broadcom, First Solar, Micron Technology, Chevron, Capital One Financial, and Texas Instruments are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute the machinery, equipment and materials used in construction, manufacturing and infrastructure projects. They include firms in sectors such as heavy machinery, aerospace and defense, transportation and industrial services. Because their revenues depend heavily on capital spending and economic growth, industrial stocks tend to exhibit cyclical performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $9.18 on Monday, hitting $340.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,643,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,926,152. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $230.82. 7,186,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,161,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $14.29 on Monday, hitting $164.17. 5,285,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,486. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,957,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,491,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.41. 3,689,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $151.81. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,395. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.81. 2,342,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.29. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

