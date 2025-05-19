Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. 1,135,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,831,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

