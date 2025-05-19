Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 1,147,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,552,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.

