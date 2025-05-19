Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 67,342,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 94,878,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm: This Week Could Make or Break the Rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Walmart Stock Holds as Tariff Risk Spurs Support
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.