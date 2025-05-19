Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 67,342,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 94,878,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

