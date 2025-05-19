White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 13,598 shares.The stock last traded at $1,807.48 and had previously closed at $1,800.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,801.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,868.98.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

