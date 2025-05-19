Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.72. 535,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,394,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

