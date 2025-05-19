Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 19th (ADM, CHTR, CINT, CTSH, DAL, MLTX, MQ, OMAB, RXST, SOLV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 19th:
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $510.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $430.00.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.