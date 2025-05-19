Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 19th (ADM, CHTR, CINT, CTSH, DAL, MLTX, MQ, OMAB, RXST, SOLV)

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 19th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $510.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $430.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

