Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $61.82 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

