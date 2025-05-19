Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOFB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.