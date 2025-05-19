Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.
Tofutti Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOFB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 11.14.
About Tofutti Brands
