Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.40. 403,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integer has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Integer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $4,457,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Integer by 79,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.