Genius Group (GNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its H2 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Genius Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

Genius Group Stock Down 2.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

