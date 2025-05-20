Genius Group (GNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its H2 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Genius Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.
Genius Group Stock Down 2.4%
NYSEAMERICAN:GNS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Genius Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.