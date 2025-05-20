Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.