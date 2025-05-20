Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Xperi Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

XPER opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Xperi has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

