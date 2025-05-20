Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Xperi Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
