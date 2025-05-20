ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.16. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
