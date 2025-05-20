First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $148.65 and last traded at $150.51. 13,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 23,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.12.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.