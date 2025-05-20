iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 34,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 89,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

