Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 8,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.68 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

