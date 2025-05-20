Palatin Technologies (PTN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 43.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

