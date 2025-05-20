NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. 14,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 47,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

