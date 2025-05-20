Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBEV opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.