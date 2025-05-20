Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance
Shares of SBEV opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.
About Splash Beverage Group
