Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 177.53 ($2.37). 11,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 31,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.40).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 million, a PE ratio of -908.14 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (181.10) (($2.42)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

