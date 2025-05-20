Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.40 ($25.17) and last traded at €22.40 ($25.17). 262,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.75 ($24.44).

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Up 3.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.67.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

