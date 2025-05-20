AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 37,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 437,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.77. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,842.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
