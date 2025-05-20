AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 37,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 437,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.77. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,842.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AQB Free Report ) by 423.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 2.30% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.