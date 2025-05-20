Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BBVA opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

