NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

NL Industries Trading Up 0.5%

NL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $386.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NL Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $61,616.50. The trade was a 228.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NL Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,006,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

