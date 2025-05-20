Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ( NYSE:YMM Free Report ) by 172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.