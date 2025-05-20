BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. 4,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

BeyondSpring Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.