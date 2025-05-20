NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

NN Group Stock Up 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

