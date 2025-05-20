ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 208,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 723,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 88.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 11.3% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

